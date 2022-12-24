YOUNGSTOWN — Giving and helping those in need is not something that just has to be restricted to the holiday season. In Youngstown, something that was planned for just a short-term need has become a village fixture.
The Youngstown Give and Take space has officially been up for one year, giving village residents a place where they can leave food and other items for those in need.
It was first set up last December and meant to only be up for a few weeks. Youngstown Recreation Director Jeff Gruarin, the department that came up with and runs the Give and Take, said that it started out in one of the parks, but they encountered issues with kids destroying some of the items put up, so it eventually moved to where people walk in the village building.
“It went from a white table to shelving,” Gruarin said, having to put the current shelves up because its use has been so consistent. It also does not cost the village anything to keep it up.
While it started off mainly for canned foods, it has since expanded to other food items, books, toys, toiletries, and COVID tests. Often times, people will bring in food in their house they do not want to go bad.
The periods around Thanksgiving and Christmas have so far been the busiest times for the Give and Take, with Gruarin saying they tend to post more about it then on Facebook which often brings an influx of items.
Much of the traffic that the shelves see, whether from people taking or leaving items, comes from those who use the Youngstown Free Library, are paying bills, or doing something else at the clerk’s office. They will see that the Give and Take is there and bring something back the next time they stop by.
“When I stop by, there are always different things on the shelves,” Gruarin said. “That shows it’s serving its purpose and being used.”
With Gruarin saying it is worth leaving the Give and Take as is how its set up now, he added it would be nice if more toys were incorporated into it for anyone who cannot afford to buy them.
“For what it is now, it seems to help people,” Gruarin said, with there being room on the floor if the shelves are ever full.
