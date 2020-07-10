The Youngstown Yacht Club will host a small regatta – for its members and immediate neighbors – on Aug. 1 in an effort to make up for the cancellation of a large-scale racing event, called LYRA 2020, which was to be held at the Sodus Bay Yacht Club.
This is directly after the CanAm Lite Challenge, to be held in Youngstown on July 25-26.
“Everybody knows we have a regatta on the last weekend of July,” said Donald Finkle, a member of the club. “Last year it was curtailed by the water being too high, and this year it’s being curtailed by COVID.”
Finkle said the event is not open to the public and everyone knows the COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. He noted each participant had to sign a waiver in regard to that understanding.
“People will wear masks, and socially distance,” Finkle said.
Kevin Doyle, a member of the YYC, said while the yearly LYRA races is a huge event for boaters all around Lake Ontario and its cancellation is disappointing, he can’t help looking forward to its Youngstown replacement in August
“It’s nice to be on the water,” he said.
COVID concerns had caused the LYRA organizers to derail all plans for a 2020 event in late March, Doyle said.
Doyle also said that Youngstown is not alone and the Rochester Yacht Club is partnering with the Genesee Yacht Club to sail the lake. Doyle said other clubs were also planning their own area regattas.
“Normally, (LYRA) takes place every summer, and it moves around (each year),” Doyle said. and noted wherever the race takes place, the place is packed with boaters. “That can’t be done this year.”
LYRA is not the only regatta to be cancelled. Dates as far away as October are being cancelled in California, as well as the U.S. Match Racing Championship, which was to be held Sept- 25-27 in Rochester have been postponed to dates in 2021.
Holly Stevens, waterfront manager of the Rochester Yacht Club, confirmed its area LYRA-replacement event. She said volunteers for the event will be in masks and their temperature would be taken.
“Racers are being encouraged to sail with just their families,” she said. “If not, then no more than 10 people on the boat.”
Stevens also said, per usual, a waiver will have to be signed identifying every one aboard, so if there is a COVID positive individual onboard, it can be traced.
“It couldn’t be safer, as long as you know the people on your boat.” Stevens said.
