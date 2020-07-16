Youngstown Yacht Club hosting open house

The Youngstown Yacht Club will hold an open house at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served throughout evening, while guests have the opportunity to enjoy the clubhouse, view the amenities, ask questions and learn about all the benefits of memberships at YYC.
Youngstown Yacht Club members recently completed a fundraising campaign to buy new keelboats for the Youngstown Sailing Foundation. These boats, Ideal 18’s, are used by the Junior Sailing program during the weekday and are available to Youngstown Yacht Club members to use during evenings and weekends through membership in the YYC’s “Boat Club.”
These boats are easy to sail with simplicity, comfort and performance in mind. In addition, there is a larger Catalina 30 keelboat available to Boat Club members as well. The Youngstown Sailing Foundation is offering Adult sailing lessons for those new to sailing.
RSVP’s are requested, call 745-7230 x 10 or email josie@yyc.org by July 17, 2020. Please include number of guests attending.
Current social distancing and mask policy will apply.
