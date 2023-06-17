The Youngstown Village Board of Trustees gave approval to resident Catherine Rath to metal detect in Veterans Park.
A recent metal detecting enthusiast, Rath retired two years ago and was looking for fun things to do. She said she had already done some metal detecting on her own and found some interesting items.
“With all the historical events that occurred in the village, I thought it would be very interesting to metal detect around some of the village areas,” Rath said during a recent village meeting. State law requires permission from the land owners before detecting.
Any items that would be found would be donated to the Town of Porter Historical Society, with Mayor Rob Reisman previously saying he spoke with Dotty Riordan of that group and she accepted the plan. Rath also promised to return any dig sites to their previous state.
The village received Rath’s request in May but tabled it until this month as it figured out a permitting process for her and a way to limit others from metal detecting, too. She also wanted to detect in Falkner Park, but the trustees said no because of the community’s activities happening there.
Rath would pay $100 for the annual fee and would be allowed in Falkner Park depending on programming there and if she finds anything. Trustee Kyle Heath said this would need to keep an eye out discouraging anyone else from detecting without a permit.
