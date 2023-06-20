Summer vacation will kick off in Youngstown as the 13th annual Street Dance and Car Cruise returns.
The festivities go on from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, with the main activities taking place along Main and Hinman Streets, rain or shine.
Cheryl Irish-Butera, president of the Youngstown Professional and Business Association, which puts on the event, said this is their way of celebrating the end of the school year and the beginning of summer. Families and their children have filled the streets since the event started.
“It’s our way of showing Youngstown we care,” she said.
The Car Cruise has been part of this for the past five years, with enthusiasts Dennis Ketch and Albert McFadyen telling Irish-Butera there will be at least 50 cars participating this year. They meet at the intersection of Main and Hinman streets coming from near and far. Participants do not have to pay an entrance fee and will receive a commemorative car magnet.
This year’s dance will feature a performance from the Thurman Brother’s Band, Lakeside Quarter Horses offering pony rides, clown Jim “Donuts” Donoughe making balloon animals, a kids corner at the Hinman and Main intersection, and Anchor Spirits and Wines giving away beach balls and hula hoops. Vendors will be present along Main Street with businesses open as well.
More information about registering can be found on the YBPA’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.