Some changes will be coming to Youngstown as it gets ready for a new bike trail to reach its borders.
The Niagara Shoreline Trail going to the village will have a temporary route along Lower River Road and Main Street through the heart of Youngstown toward Old Fort Niagara State Park. Logos depicting bicyclists will be applied to both sides of the road showing where bicycling is allowed.
This route is planned to start as soon as next week, with Mayor Rob Reisman saying as soon as they get permission from the county, they can put those logos onto the road.
Greg Stevens, the executive director of the Niagara River Greenway Commission, discussed these plans at a meeting with residents at the Hill of Beans coffee shop on Tuesday evening. He said the Shoreline Trail project from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario has been in the works for the past 15 years, with that trail planned to run when complete from the Buffalo Harbor State Park to Four Mile Creek State Park and Porter on the Lake.
“The goal has been to get up here to Old Fort Niagara and the village so that people can see this and experience the beautiful waterfront and all that you have to offer up here,” Stevens said.
This interim route will be in place until a more safer route can be established.
When the greenway first reached out to Youngstown about such a path two years ago, the proposal included taking out a lane of parking to accommodate a separate bike path, but the village did not want to lose that parking. An alternate route devised involved those coming up River Road going down Swain Road, passing by Veterans Park on 3rd Street, down 2nd Street and through Falkner Park before going back onto Main Street toward Old Fort Niagara.
When discussions on that path started up again with Youngstown’s new administration, they were more determined to keep bicycle traffic along Main Street so that the village could benefit more. Stevens said that other trail proposal has been shelved and other possible connections would be looked at down the road.
Those logos will not only show where it is safe to ride a bike on the road, but also work to condition drivers to slow down. Residents did comment how close they were to being hit by cars when on the road.
Right now, the Niagara Shoreline Trail stops at the northwest corner of Joseph Davis State Park, which empties out onto River Road.
New York State currently has the Empire State Trail, one of the longest continuous off-road trails in the United States. It is 750 miles of trails connecting the likes of New York City, Montreal, Albany, and Buffalo. When that trail reaches Tonawanda, it connects to the Niagara Shoreline Trail, which will soon reach Lake Ontario.
“This is drawing a lot of attention around the world,” Stevens said. “There are bicycle tourists in Germany, Holland, and Quebec that want to come ride this trail. and we want to make sure that we maximize that opportunity for Western New York.”
Reisman said that this new trail is meant to have a positive impact, promote recreation and be an economy booster to the village. He also welcomes residents to use the path.
In each village and town the trail has stopped at along the way, the greenway asked what they want the trail to look like and elements of their history they want to celebrate. North Tonawanda is the lumber city, so everything they did there was made out of wood and signs tell the story of the lumber heyday. Tonawanda’s motifs centered on the Erie Canal.
Another part of the process involves improving Falkner Park, where the greenway hopes to have a trailhead that includes bike racks, benches, bathrooms, and water bottle filling stations. There, Stevens said they are interested in working with the village to provide signage about what there is to do in the village, what businesses you might want to go visit, and how to get to the waterfront.
One Youngstown business already plans on taking advantage of the new route. Jeff Barker, the owner of Barker Outdoors, said he will have 24 e-bikes for use in the spring, which would lead to people renting them or tours in the area. He also plans on opening another location in Lewiston where 10 of those bikes will be based. The e-bikes can go roughly 60 miles on a single charge and can be limited on how fast they go.
“Being able to hip up seven state parks within this area, all on a new e-bike within four hours is pretty crazy,” Barker said. “I don’t think there’s anywhere else in New York state that that can happen.”
Stevens said the full completion of the trail would take at least another five years, hoping that the village can form a friends group that can have input on its design, along with the trailhead and rest areas.
