YOUNGSTOWN — The village is moving forward in seeking a state grant to demolish the disused Cold Storage Building.
The Board of Trustees voted 3-1 to file an application with Empire State Development for funding consideration under the Restore New York Communities Initiative. Trustee Kristel Stevens was the lone vote against it.
Mayor Rob Reisman said they are pursing the funds so that the village can make the decision on what to do with the property at 701 Nancy Price Drive. He hopes that they get $300,000 from the grant process and possibly work with the Niagara River Greenway, though plans for what would stand in the building’s place have not been decided.
“This is not a guaranteed grant,” Reisman said. “If we do, I think we’re in a good spot. If we don’t, we’ll move forward in a professional manner.”
The Cold Storage Facility was first established in 1911 to provide area farmers with a place to store their harvested produce, but it has not been used since 2001. Several proposals came along in the 20 years since then to rehabilitate the property to no avail, including a community theater and an apartment complex, along with efforts from local residents over the years to preserve it.
Trustee Catherine Stella said the village board has dealt with the property for a long time with past attempts at redeveloping the site involving a 15-year tax break and giving it away for $1, which she said was not good for the area taxpayers.
“The best thing to do is take one step and then we go from there,” Stella said. “Then you got a viable piece of land and we can decide what we want to do with it.”
Stevens voted against going after this funding because the village had gone after similar grants in the past to no avail.
Residents who spoke during the public hearing portion of Thursday’s village board meeting wanted to know why the building has not been condemned in the past 20 years, if there were any future plans for the site, and concerns about material coming off the building during the winter.
The Cold Storage Building has been determined to have asbestos and past investigations reportedly detected ammonia vapors inside.
The Restore New York program launched this past July, with the deadline for applicants being Oct. 11. It is meant to provide financial assistance to municipalities for the revitalization of commercial and residential properties. It also encourages community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination and redevelopment of blighted structures.
The program offers a 90/10 split for the funding, with Youngstown providing the 10% match. Whether the village will receive funding will not be known for a few months.
