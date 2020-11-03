Youngstown Presbyterian welcomes new pastor

At a special socially distant congregational meeting this summer, the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown voted unanimously to welcome the Rev. Steve Hong as its new Associate Pastor of Family Life — a call that Hong joyfully accepted.
Hong comes to Youngstown with a Master of Divinity from Bethel University and was ordained in the Presbyterian Church by the Presbytery of Western New York. He brings extensive experience in ministry as a chaplain for the Ohio State University Medical Wexner Medical Complex, director of Small Group Faith Formation & Young Adults and pastor of Youth & Young Adults at Maple Grove UMC in Columbus, Ohio.
Hong is no stranger to the Lake Ontario region. His family immigrated to Mississauga, Ont., at the age of 5 from Seoul, South Korea. They lived near Lake Ontario until his family immigrated to San Diego in 1995 and he was led to the Midwest for ministry.
Reflecting on his history with our area, Hong said, “When I visited Youngstown the first weekend of May, I was amazed and awed that I could see the silhouettes of Mississauga and Toronto from the shores near the church building. I thought, ‘Wow, as I live into the future God has for me, I am able to see my past.’ I’ve been excited about this thought ever since.”
The Associate Pastor Nominating Committee (APNC) spent several months on Zoom to find the candidate that would lead the church to grow in its faith. The committee wanted a pastor that will directly address key congregational priorities centered around the emerging needs in the community, such as an aging population and a growing need to enrich programs for our youth and families.
“Steve Hong brings excitement, experience, and expertise in not only youth and young adult ministries, but, having worked as a hospital chaplain, in pastoral care as well,” says the Rev. Dr. Rex Stewart, Lead Pastor of Youngstown Presbyterian. “I know I speak for the families of our congregation, mine included, when I say I’m very thankful he’s joined our ministry team!”
Hong started full-time ministry in August and looks forward to being a part of the community. He look forward into the future with Spirit led creativity and Christ centric mercy for each other and for all.
Services at First Presbyterian of Youngstown are in person and online on Sundays at 10 a.m. Pastor Steve wishes to invite all area youth 6-12 grade to Sunday School held Sundays at 11:30 a.m. For Sunday church reservations and information on children and youth programs, call 745-7067, stevehong@yougnstownpres.org or visit the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/youngstownpres.
