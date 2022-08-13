Youngstown could soon be connected with other planned bike paths taking shape across Niagara County.
The village’s Board of Trustees voted Thursday to go ahead with Phase 1 of a new bike trail project for riders to come into town.
Deputy Mayor Kyle Heath said talks on this go back to 2019 when he first met Greg Stevens, the executive director of the Niagara River Greenway Commission, and he first pitched the idea to him about connecting New York state for bike traffic.
“I thought, this is crazy,” Heath said. “Fast forward three years, and our mayor just got a brand new e-bike.”
Heath said the proposed path would come into Youngstown along Lower River Road before going along Swain Road and connect to an easement along 3rd Street where it comes out near Veterans Park. The route would then come to Church Street and along 2nd Street. It would share the roadway with cars and have signs in the pavement showing where to go.
“The thought process is that you’re not bringing the bikes right down Main Street, but you’re bringing them close enough so they can hang out and explore,” Heath said.
There were discussions for having this route go north along Main Street into the central business district, but concerns included the area not being wide enough to accommodate the bikes and the elimination of some parking spaces.
Beyond Phase 1, another trail is envisioned connecting Old Fort Niagara to Four Mile Creek State Park and further to the Village of Wilson.
Some concerns from those in attendance included how if someone rides their bike to Old Fort Niagara, the only place to go would be along road ramps, how Swain Road would be too dangerous a route to take, and some guide rails would be needed for an area with DPW equipment.
The Niagara Greenway Commission has been involved with park trails in Niagara Falls and Lewiston and plans to turn the Niagara Scenic Parkway into new non-automotive paths.
The village’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8, where Stevens is expected to be present to discuss the project further.
