YOUNGSTOWN — Robert Walters is watching the events unfolding in Ukraine with a lot of interest and a great deal of anxiety.
Walters has always admired the Ukrainian people. His stepmother was Ukrainian, and she and his father often urged him to find himself a “nice Ukrainian woman” after his wife died.
Several years ago, he took their advice and started looking online. He soon connected with a young woman named Svetlana, who lived a short distance from Kyiv. After months of corresponding, Walters went to Ukraine in February 2018. He said the country was beautiful and the architecture is out of this world. His heart breaks now as he sees the devastation caused by the Russian bombing.
In August of last year, Walters returned to Ukraine, hoping to convince Svetlana to come to America with him. But she was reluctant to leave her country and he went home without her. At the time there was no talk of war.
“When I see the devastation now, it looks like a different country,” Walters said. “How can anyone kill women and children?”
He recalled that his flight from Vienna to Kiev went around Russian-held Crimea, because airlines are afraid to fly over it.
Walters sits now and looks at pictures that he and Svetlana took on the Dnieper River, where Russians are now blowing up bridges so Ukrainians can’t escape, and the Sea of Azore.
He made friends with several other women in Ukraine, but now hasn’t heard from them in a week, and that worries him. The last correspondence he got from Svetlana said she and her family were hiding in a basement, and they were scared.
Walters’ interpreter has escaped to Poland, and Walters said he has offered to pay airfare for her or Svetlana if they want to come to the United States. He would house them until they can get situated.
For now, Walters can only wait and pray that someone will help Ukraine defend their country.
