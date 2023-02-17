Like nearby Niagara County municipalities, the Village of Youngstown is looking at setting up regulations for short-term rental properties in its boundaries.
During Youngstown’s recent Board of Trustee’s meeting, Deputy Mayor Kyle Heath said the village has been working on coming up with a framework for short-term rentals. This comes as the Town of Niagara and Lewiston developed and passed short-term rental regulations of their own.
“We’ve got a framework there, we just need to kind of dig through the code and make sure that the code aligns with what we’re trying to do,” Heath said.
Mayor Rob Reisman said that this is being considered in order to protect the village’s footprint and to be fair to residents that do take care of their properties.
“We don’t want people coming in and buying up houses that don’t live around here,” Reisman said, making sure that the regulations will be good for the village, owners, and renters. The village will look to model its regulations on what nearby municipalities have done to be on the same page as them.
Youngstown already has provisions in its village code regulating bed and breakfasts, with short-term rental owners planned to have separate regulations. The main difference between the two is that bed and breakfast owners live inside the building they are renting out.
Looking up on Airbnb for the month of February, the website currently lists at least six properties in the heart of Youngstown available for rent and six others outside the main village thoroughfare. Reisman estimated there were a combined 20 rentals and bed and breakfasts in Youngstown, which led village leaders to start acting on this.
Nearby, the Town of Porter has rentals located along the Lake Ontario shoreline.
The village is forming a committee to work on coming up with these regulations, which will be headed by Heath and feature planning board members and residents who own short-term rentals or bed and breakfasts. This committee may discuss potential regulations at the village board’s work session on Feb. 23, but do not plan on approving anything at that time.
Reisman said he hopes to have something approved before the summer season starts.
