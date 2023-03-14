Some historic sites in the Village of Youngstown could soon be listed on an application that tells stories of places across the United States.
Village Mayor Rob Reisman says the village will be working with Autio to provide stories about the area.
Originally launched as HearHere, Autio is a travel application which provides short audio stories of various historical sites across the United States, with narrators ranging from historians and audio narrators to other celebrities like Kevin Costner, one of the app’s co-founders, and John Lithgow. Its website currently lists over 10,000 different stories for historical sites nationwide.
Reisman said the village was invited to participate in this because there is so much history in Youngstown and down the lower River Road all the way to Buffalo, and Autio would be collecting these historical stories.
“I thought it was crazy when I first went to the meeting,” Reisman said. “I started thinking about it, I’m like ‘This is awesome.’ Digital technology at work.”
Aaron Dey has been organizing for Autio in Niagara County, having previously said he wanted there to be a place where visitors could hear the stories of Niagara County and things that make this region the incredible place it is to visit, work and live. He also partnered with Niagara Falls National Heritage Area and Discover Niagara Shuttle to offer the app.
Autio’s website explains that it uses a users location to detect any nearby audio stories. Once a story begins playing, it will continue playing any other nearby stories as your location changes.
Possible stories that could be included are the history of the Stone Jug at the village center, the former El Dorado hotel, and how Ransomville was once home to one of the largest chicken farms in the country.
Reisman said the cost of each story would be $350, so they are looking to generate interest and fund these through sponsorships.
The Autio website currently lists 43 historical sites in Niagara County, the majority of them being in Niagara Falls, Lockport and Lewiston, as well as Old Fort Niagara. More information about the app can be found at autio.com.
