The Youngstown Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The club members will be offering a wide variety of perennial plants, herbs, hanging baskets, shrubs and trees, all at reasonable prices.
The majority of these items come from the club members’ private gardens. New this year, there will be soil testing provided by Cornell Cooperative Extention for a small fee.
In addition, garden-themed items can be purchased in the Garden Market.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the World Gardening Program: Water for South Sudan or Dig Deep.
The sale is located outside in the parking lot at the Red Brick Civic Center, 240 Lockport Road, Youngstown.
Visitors are asked to adhere to current COVID regulations and social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.