The Village of Youngstown and the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Departments have reached budget impasses.
The two sides started at about $1,800 apart on a new contract against a $115,000 annual budget, according to President Greg Robertson.
The budget pays for fire service only, not ambulance service. Of 500 calls a year, the vast majority are ambulance and emergency medical service.
The department currently has 65 firefighters but new recruits are hard to come by because whether as an interior firefighter or a EMT, it takes 150 hours of training to be qualified.
Deputy Mayor Mark Fox is handling negotiations because Mayor Raleigh Reynolds recused himself due to a conflict of interest as a past YVFD president.
“It doesn’t seem like a lot of money to me,” Fox said, “it seems like there’s some people … maybe the money isn’t the issue.
“We love them and want to keep them going but we have fiduciary responsibility to the community.”
Fox is concerned about where things are headed because the fire department has sent letters to the village threatening to withhold service.
“They don’t want to sit down,” he said. “They want us to vote on something we didn’t negotiate.”
“They are all good people” Fox added. “I want to get through this, shake hands and make a good deal for the community. I grew up with these people. I’ve lived here my whole life. I want to get through this.”
Richardson said the company's fiscally healthy but also has major expenses for which to budget, for example, new trucks, a replacement ambulance and altering the truck bay to conform with today's larger vehicles
For now, Richardson and Fox both said they simply hope the sides can sit with attorneys and hammer out one more deal.
