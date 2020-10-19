Youngstown farm reports theft of $5,000 in apples

New York State Police are investigating the theft of about $5,000 in honey-crisp apples from a Youngstown farm.
Troopers were called out to Sanger Farms on Lockport Road on Sept. 23 where farm staff said the apples were taken from there farm between Sept. 7, when they were last sprayed for insects and Sept. 21, when the apples were discovered as missing.
The apples were picked from the bottoms of trees and were picked clean, meaning no apples were on the ground which is common among U-pick apples by consumers. This area of the farm was not open to the public.
Anyone with information on this incident are to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 585-344-6200.
