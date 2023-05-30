The Youngstown Board of Trustees extended the village’s ground solar moratorium through the end of the year.
The village board and attorney have been working on a local law to govern such devices, with Mayor Rob Reisman saying they do not want any at this time.
Village attorney Tom Caserta said such a law allowing them would need minimum area requirements and disposal requirements, with only three lots in the village’s one square mile capable of holding such systems.
The board first enacted this moratorium in Dec. 2022, having it last through June 30, 2023. It does not cover roof-mounted solar panels.
