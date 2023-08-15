The Youngstown Village Board has enacted a six-month moratorium on new short-term rental facilities within its borders.
It comes as the village is working on creating and adopting a set of regulations for such properties, similar to those adopted in the Town and Village of Lewiston. It will not impact rentals already operating in Youngstown.
Deputy Mayor Kyle Heath has headed a committee drafting the regulations, made up of village planning board members and residents who own short-term rentals and bed and breakfasts. Work has been ongoing since the committee was announced back in February.
Heath added that Youngstown currently does not have the same housing stock issues that Lewiston is experiencing, where neighborhoods have many empty houses used as rentals.
Village attorney Tom Caserta suggested that the village make a comprehensive plan with the Village of Lewiston and the Towns of Lewiston and Porter. Heath added that while there should be some similarities between the municipalities, the Village of Lewiston’s code is more restrictive than they are interested in.
Youngstown already has regulations for bed and breakfasts, with the main difference with short-term rentals being that bed and breakfast owners live inside the building they are renting out.
There are at least 20 estimated short-term rentals operating within the village, with listings shown on AirBNB mainly concentrated on the Main Street thoroughfare. Other rental options in the Town of Porter are prevalent on the Lake Ontario coastline.
