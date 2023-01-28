The Village of Youngstown is considering installing electric vehicle charging stations in its borders, with a National Grid representative saying they would like to start work later this year.
The village board spoke with National Grid’s Senior Program Manager for Electric Vehicles Whitney Skeans about that possibility during a work session on Thursday, with Skeans saying they have been getting a lot interest from municipalities that recognize how this would bring in tourists.
“A lot of people are being more eco-conscious with tourism,” Skeans said. “There’s that whole milieu of new tourists who are thinking sustainable and wanting to make these choices.”
National Grid has an incentive program for installing these stations that was ordered by the state in July 2020, funded by $143 million leveraged from ratepayers. It has a goal of installing 16,000 throughout its Upstate New York serve territory. Only 3,000 have been installed so far with this program available only through 2025, with no guarantee it will be extended.
Skeans said most municipalities are installing level 2 charger stations that are 240 volts, which take six to eight hours to complete a full charge. Faster chargers, like one at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, can charge a car in 30 minutes or less, but cost 10 times as much.
For publicly available chargers like what could be in Youngstown, National Grid would provide up to $5,400 in incentives per charger, covering 90% of the installation cost which ends up between 65% and 70% of the total project cost. It would also incentivize future proofing, which is installing additional infrastructure for any future plugs. Other grants for installing these plugs are available through the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Energy Research and Development Authority. There is no cap on how many plugs can be part of a project.
The majority of electric cars have the standard EV charging port while Tesla models have their own unique ports and come with an adapter. Options to have electric bikes co-locate at at these chargers would have to be explored with their chosen installer.
Despite National Grid having 69 state parks in its service territory and working on installing plugs, Skeans said Old Fort Niagara was not included on its priority list for charger installation, though it is eligible to have one there.
While village officials brought up how Water Street will be going under a reconstruction project and it would be nice to get a conduit under it for a charger, Skeans recommended against doing street side parking, due to the area climate and parking lots being safer, since chargers can be vandalized.
NYSERDA’s EV station locator on its website currently has 14 stations listed in Niagara County, the majority of which are in the Niagara Falls area. Lewiston is planning on adding stations at Academy Park and its waterfront.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.