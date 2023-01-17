Youngstown has become the latest Niagara County municipality to raise its water rates.
The village board of trustees approved a 20-cent increase at Thursday’s meeting effective starting at the beginning of the year. The rate is now $4.85 per 1,000 gallons used.
The increase came as the Niagara County Water District authorized a 10-cent increase for the county’s in-district water rate for 2023, from 90 cents to $1 per 1,000 gallons for 2023, its first such rate hike in five years. Mayor Rob Reisman said their rate increase was a pass-through increase from the water district.
There were no comments from the public during a public hearing on this.
Youngstown joins other municipalities like Lewiston and Niagara Falls who have increased its water rates for 2023. Lewiston approved its rate increase of 8 cents due to the water district increasing its rates.
The Water District and Niagara Falls water board had both blamed the high cost of chemicals needed to treat the water supply as the reason for the rate increase.
