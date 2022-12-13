The Youngstown Village Board has approved a moratorium on ground solar devices from Dec. 8 until June 30, 2023, as it creates a local law for the purpose of governing said devices.
The village board and attorney will work on drafting a resolution that will be voted on, with the board needing to act again if any future changes are to be made. They will be working with the support of the Town of Porter, which also has a ground solar moratorium in place.
Mayor Rob Reisman hopes this will be taken care of within the next month or two, with the law planned to be a permanent moratorium as they do not want any large-scale solar farms in the village limits.
“We don’t know what the future is for disposal,” Reisman said, with the village not having a lot of knowledge on the effects of reflections from the solar panels. There is also no industrial space in the village and inquires from developers have not turned into anything substantial.
“There is a couple of big acreage areas someone could put something in, but it isn’t part of the footprint of the village,” Reisman said.
There are, however, no moratoriums regarding roof-mounted solar panels as there are some homes in the village limits that do have such systems in place.
