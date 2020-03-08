Neil Riordan would have loved the St. Patrick's Day Parade that has been held every year in his honor since his death.
His wife, Dotty Riordan and her friends, parade organizers Cheryl Irish-Butera and her husband Mark Butera, were just saying that this week as they talked at the Butera's liquor store, Anchor Spirits and Wines, where Neil's picture is displayed, surrounded by shamrocks.
"I only wish he could be here to see it, he'd love it," Dotty said of the parade. "It's tremendously successful and it's gotten bigger every year. It's just a lot of fun."
"He loved the village," added Dotty, noting that her husband devoted 32 years to Youngstown, first as a member of the village board for 22 years and then as mayor for 10 years. "He did everything he could to make sure things worked out for every body."
Neil, who died in 2011 before he and his wife and friends could make the parade happen, would have especially loved it last year when his grandson, Michael Riordan, 14, led the parade as grand marshal.
It's a point of pride for organizers, especially the Buteras — who are this year's chairs for the parade as well as officers of the Youngstown Business and Professional Association which sponsors the event — that one of the biggest St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the region started out so small.
"It all began with a shopping cart," said Cheryl, recalling the first "O'Riordan" parade the year after his death.
It wasn't just a shopping cart. It was cheerily decorated in green and pushed with gusto by Cheryl and Diane Malloni of Malloni's Market, right down the heart of Main Street, courtesy of Malloni's. Over the years, more shopping carts were added, thanks to Malloni's.
The carts were decorated by participants every year since, until the grocery store closed. There was concern the carts might not be available for future parades.
That problem was solved when local restauranteurs, Ken Scibetta and Ed Webster, owners of the Griffon Gastro Pub in Niagara Falls and the Griffon House in Lewiston, bought the grocer with plans to convert it into a brewery, and obligingly offered the carts for parade use.
The parade will begin at noon on Saturday on Hinman Street. Some highlights include:
• Robert Emerson, director of Old Fort Niagara, will lead the parade with fort soldiers who will perform a call to arms ceremony in remembrance of Neil Riordan at the end of the parade at the Ontario House.
• Grand Marshal will be Councilman Tomothy Adamson of the Town of Porter.
• Participants include: Officials and staff of the Town of Porter and Village of Youngstown, Youngstown’s MacKenzie Highlanders’ Pipes and Drums, Youngstown Volunteer Fire Company, Coast Guard Niagara Youngstown, Village of Youngstown Police, Ransomville’s American Legion Post 830, Youngstown Lions, Youngstown Free Library, Lakeside Quarterhorses, Skydive the Falls, Niagara Jet Adventures, Niagara Clown Alley, Porter Empty Return, the Niagara Falls Ancient Order of Hibernians, McCarthy School of Irish Dance, KIPO Chevrolet of Ransomville, Bandanas of Youngstown, Weibert's Autoplace Youngstown and the Discover Niagara Shuttle. K&D Action Photo & Aerial Imaging will filming the parade from above.
• The parade will end at the Ontario House aka Stone Jug with live music provided by the Youngstown MacKenzie Highlanders’ Pipes and Drums. Later in the day the Ontario House will feature live music by the band “The Tower” as well as be serving Irish-themed food.
• The Youngstown Diner will be again offering warm potato soup to parade watchers along the route.
• Anchor Spirits will be offering tastings of Irish cream liquor and will be featuring live music from members of the Niagara Frontier Fiddle Club after the parade.·
• The Youngstown Galley owner Rebecca Poletti will be serving corned beef and cabbage, Irish soda bread pudding, green beer, and a special green Perry’s Ice Cream to welcome the new De Dee’s Dairy to Youngstown.
For more information, call 745-7989 or go to the parade event page on Facebook by searching "YBPA 9th Annual O'Riordan St. Patrick's Day Parade."
