The registration for the 126th annual YMCA Turkey Trot will open at 11 a.m. on Thursday, according to the YMCA Buffalo Niagara. Runners may register at YMCABN.org until race capacity is reached.
A virtual option is also available to participants who cannot attend the in-person event. Those who register for the virtual race have the option to run, jog, or walk an 8k (4.97 miles) anytime between Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25 through Sunday, November 28. The first 1,200 people to register for either the in-person or virtual race will receive a pair of YMCA Turkey Trot knit texting gloves.
The YMCA Turkey Trot is a time-honored Thanksgiving Day tradition. The event sells out every year, so race organizers recommend that interested participants register early to secure their spot. The oldest consecutively run footrace in the world, the YMCA Turkey Trot is an 8k race that attracts 14,000 runners and walkers annually. Proceeds raised support YMCA Buffalo Niagara programs that empower youth, improve community health, and ensure access for all.
For more information on this year’s race, please visit YMCABN.org or contact the Turkey Trot call line at 565-6000.
