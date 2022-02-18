SPCA sig

SPCA of Niagara on Lockport Road

The YMCA Buffalo-Niagara’s “Y on the Fly” program will be partner with the SPCA of Niagara for a hands-on educational program aimed at giving children a better understanding of how the animal shelter works.

The program will take place at the Niagara Falls Public Library, 1425 Main St., from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Children will have the opportunity to learn more about the SPCA and the organization's impact on their community. The SPCA will also be bringing a number of animals along to demonstrate the work done with them as part of the shelter's mission.

The YMCA will provide a free lunch to members of the community who attend the event. 

Y on the Fly is a mobile YMCA initiative that visits neighborhoods and offers free programs aimed at helping youth of all ages stay active and engaged in mind, body, and spirit. Y on the Fly provides healthy meals to children and families, educational enrichment, physical activities, games, and more.

More information about Y on the Fly can be found at YMCABN.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you