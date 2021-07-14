YMCA Buffalo Niagara has launched its Safety Around Water program in the city of Niagara Falls.
This free, four-week course is led by a certified instructor and teaches children skills that can reduce the risk of drowning and give them confidence in and around water. This program is designed to help kids learn important swim techniques and water safety skills that can save lives.
“Swimming is not only a fun, healthy activity, but an important life skill for all children,” said Nick Bond, vice president of operations and program innovation for YMCA Buffalo Niagara. “This program teaches children of all ages and from all backgrounds that water should be fun, not feared, if you know how to stay safe in and around water. The Y aims to help as many kids as possible explore the benefits of swimming while also keeping safety top of mind.”
The YMCA Safety Around Program is available for free to Niagara Falls residents. The current session runs through Aug. 6 at Abate Elementary and Cataract Elementary. For more information and to register, please visit YMCABN.org or call 434-8887.
