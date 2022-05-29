Years after closures, state seeks new uses for empty prisons

ALBANY — After spending tens of millions of dollars in public money to build prisons they eventually closed due to a decline in the inmate population, state officials unloaded properties by selling them at auction.
In most cases, the state was paid a fraction of the money it invested into the facilities.
The idea was to save money by cutting prison beds and "right-sizing" the corrections system, with impacted security officers and other staffers often relocating to other assignments.
But often the closed prisons proved to be white elephants on the real estate market, located as many were in far-flung rural regions of upstate New York.
In some cases, investors who purchased the real estate did so with the goal of finding buyers themselves with a plan for developing the properties. But lawmakers from the impacted regions say the state should have shown more foresight when it moved to sell the properties without a plan in place to converting them into a new use.
Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration has convened a new panel of government and business leaders with the goal of jump-starting redevelopment of the properties that have become eyesores for local communities, in the hopes of getting them back on tax rolls and generating new jobs.
Lawmakers who have tried to call attention to the blighted facilities say they welcome the effort — but argue the steps being taken now should have been launched years ago.
"A lot of these properties have been sitting around for years," said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh. A former state corrections officer, he recalled that one of the facilities closed was Chateaugay Correctional Facility, where he once worked.
"In the climate I live in, with our harsh winters, if you don't take care of your property it has a huge negative impact on your buildings," Jones said.
In the rural Schoharie County town of Summit, Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, along with local officials in his county and in Otsego County, have been trying to assist the new owner of a former shock incarceration facility, Camp Summit, to find a developer for the site, perhaps a program that operates substance abuse treatment.
"Our thought was that it could serve as a place where people struggling with addiction could get help and counseling," Tague said. However, finding an operator willing to invest in the site has proven to be challenging, he added
Tague said he hopes a buyer emerges before the place "crumbles to the ground."
"Back in the day, when it was a correctional facility, they had a softball field there and were all kinds of other activities," he recalled. "There was a chapel, and a big cafeteria with a kitchen and five or six buildings, with a huge generator."
More than 20 prisons have been closed in New York over the past 15 years, most of them by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Six prisons were ordered closed this year by Hochul, who was Cuomo's lieutenant governor when he resigned last August.
Hochul, a Democrat now running in the 2022 election, said in a written statement her administration "is looking at ways to revitalize our economy, including reimagining shuttered state prison properties as hubs of regional opportunity,”
She said she hopes the new panel is positioned to "best connect our industry and workforce goals with action plans that will both save taxpayer money and bring these buildings to new life as economic engines. Our ultimate goal is to put New Yorkers to work, and I am confident this newly formed Prison Redevelopment Commission will help create an action plan to do just that.”
Jones noted he sponsored a bill several years ago that would have required the state to guide the redevelopment of properties — not just prisons — it was selling to avoid the sort of blight that has set in. That legislation stalled at the statehouse, he said.
The new panel is led by Hope Knight, president and CEO of Empire State Development, and Darren Walker, President at the Ford Foundation.
Another member of the committee, Stephen J. Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties, said he was eager to begin the work.
"We have a unique opportunity to repurpose, reimagine and rethink how to leverage this existing infrastructure to promote economic growth," Acquario said.
Tague said he welcomes the new effort, but noted the state should have realized much earlier that closing prisons without a vision of what should happen at the sites would invited problems.
