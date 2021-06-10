The Youngstown Business and Professional Association will be holding its 11th annual Street Dance and Car Cruise from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 17.
Together with local businesses, association members are hoping this will be the best street dance yet.
The village is celebrating its renaissance, according to the YBPA president, Cheryl Irish-Butera. "We’ve gone from lifeless and dark during 2020 to full of life in 2021."
As COVID-19 appears to have taken its leave, Irish Butera listed the new businesses in the village as further reason to celebrate. "
We have the brand new Sister and Brother Children’s Apparel, the brand new Hill of Beans Coffee Stop, a renewed Mangia Cakes Bakery Inc, and the Hardened Art tattoo studio," she said. "Also the Ontario House has a brand new and quite amazing covered pavilion and coming soon will be the new microbrewery/cafe on Lockport Street in the former Melloni’s Market Place location."
Music at Thursday's street dance will be provided by the well-known Thurman Brothers band. There will be dancing on Main Street under the lights at the 445 Main St. “bandstand.”
The popular car cruise will be held on Hinman Street and is free to enter. Those who have a classic car need only to show up at 4 p.m. to find their parking spot, Irish-Butera said.
Due to safety precautions, there will not be the usual pony rides or the bounce house, but the YBPA president said those amusements will be brought back next year.
New this year will be the “Children’s Corner” at Hinman and Main streets, managed by a team of YBPA members who are educators and teachers. Covid safety guidelines for outdoor activities will be followed during the childrens events as children participate in the the chalk murals, water balloons, squirt guns, beach balls, rock paintings and other activities.
Local businesses serving food and drinks include The Village Diner, Mangia Cakes, The Ontario House aka The Jug, and Main Street Pizza.
Friends of the Youngstown Free Library will be offering water and frozen treats, and the YBPA will be holding a 50/50 split at its table. In addition, many businesses will be open, including That Barber and Co. by il Mulino, Hardened Art & Tattoo Studio, Hill of Beans Coffee Stop, Sister and Brother Children’s Apparel, Mangia Cakes (serving ice cream sandwiches), Everything Youngstown and the Susan Geissler Art Gallery. The Ontario House aka Stone Jug and The Village Diner will also open, as well as serving food as vendors at the event. Main Street Pizza and the Youngstown Lions will be giving away free popcorn.
Those who wish to be vendors are invited to contact the YBPA. The fee is $50. In addition, Irish-Butera said the YBPA is always looking for like-minded individuals and businesses to join. The dues are $50 per year. For more information visit www.youngstownnewyork.com.
"Our motto is #YBPAStrongForAll! And we mean all," Irish-Butera said.
