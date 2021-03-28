A Niagara University student has been identified as the victim found in the Wyoming Avenue home destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.
The death of Patrick Romano, a member of the college’s club hockey team, is being mourned at the college.
“Words cannot express the deep sadness experienced across the University community – the club hockey team and their coach, our students, our faculty and our staff,” Niagara University President James Maher said in an email to NU staff and students.
Romano, a junior was in the recreation management program and was instrumental in the production and streaming of athletic events with ESPN, Maher said.
“This news is devastating to our university community, and the pain that we are feeling, the emptiness that Patrick’s passing leaves for all of us is far-reaching. Together, we are heartbroken by this tragic loss of life,” Maher said.
Niagara Falls firefighters were called to the Wyoming Avenue fire about 5:15 a.m. Saturday while already on the scene of a series of fires on Lockport Street.
Upon arrival, fire crews found the single-family home fully involved in fire, with flames venting through the roof. Firefighters attempted to enter the structure to conduct a search but were forced out due to heat and heavy fire.
Once we were able to gain entry, Romano’s body was found inside.
The fire is currently under investigation.
Maher said Niagara University’s counseling staff is available to students and members of the community. Counseling Services can be reached at 716-286-8536 and the Office of Campus Ministry can be reached at 716-286-8400.
“We have been in touch with Patrick’s family, and we will continue to offer any support to them that they may need,” he said.
In addition, Sunday night’s Palm Sunday Mass will honor Patrick and celebrate his life. The Mass will take place at 7 p.m. in Alumni Chapel. Family and friends are welcome to attend in the remembrance in person, or via livestream at www.facebook.com/NUMinistry.
