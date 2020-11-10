Wydysh: Positive COVID contact occurred during caucus meeting

The contact with a COVID-19 positive individual that led to the quarantine of multiple Republican Niagara County lawmakers occurred during a meeting of the county legislature's Majority Caucus on Thursday evening.
In a statement released Tuesday morning, legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh, R-Lewiston, said a person who attended the caucus session began showing symptoms on Saturday night.
"Not all legislators were present, but those who did attend are now in precautionary quarantine. It is important to remember that quarantines, unlike isolations, are for people who are well and not showing symptoms, but may have been exposed to the virus," Wydysh said.
County public information officer Kevin Schuler, citing privacy issues, indicated that no further information would be coming from the county.
Wydysh disclosed late Monday that several members of the legislature's Majority Caucus were placed under quarantine due to the potential exposure to a person who tested positive for the virus.
The names of the legislators who are under quarantine have not been released. The initial statement from Wydysh did not describe the nature of the event in which all of the lawmakers who were impacted were in the same room together. Legislative committees, scheduled for Monday night, were cancelled as a result of the situation. Wydysh has suggested county officials will “most likely” conduct virtual meetings for the next few weeks “in order to keep county business moving forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.