Wydysh, Hochul anticipate WNY reopening upgrade

Niagara County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca Wydysh, R-Lewiston, said Friday she's hopeful Western New York will be able to move into the second phase of the state's reopening process next week as expected.
In a phone interview on Friday, Wydysh said current health data and discussions with fellow members of the region's reopening committee, which is overseen by Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul, she believes the area will be eligible to open on Tuesday.
"All I can say is, based on our metrics, based on the conversations we have, I see no reason why we shouldn't be able to go into phase two next week," Wydysh said.
Wydysh said it's important to get local businesses open again and get people back to work.
Hochul released a statement on Friday afternoon, saying she also anticipates Western New York, including Niagara County, will move into phase two as planned next week.
"Nothing has changed," Hochul said. "As long as necessary metrics are sustained, Western New York would be eligible for phase two reopening," Hochul said.
Niagara County officials reported four more positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the county's total number of cases to date to 1,037. As of Friday, there were 257 active cases, including 245 isolating at home and 12 in area hospitals. County officials said 715 residents have recovered, there have been 65 deaths and 12,278 people have been tested in Niagara County so far.
