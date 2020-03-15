LOCKPORT — Niagara County Legislature Chairman Rebecca Wydysh, R-Lewiston, declared a state of emergency in Niagara County on Sunday as well as announcing that all schools in the county will be closed until further notice.
As of Sunday, there are 12 individuals in quarantine, according to Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton, who noted there is still not a positive case of coronavirus in Niagara County. He believes it’s just a matter of time until the county’s first case is confirmed.
“We are operating as if this coronavirus is already here in Niagara County,” Stapleton said.
Wydysh said the emergency declaration followed the confirmation of cases of the virus in neighboring Erie and Monroe counties.
Niagara County’s state of emergency officially went into effect at 2 p.m. Sunday. Wydysh said the declaration gives county officials the ability to implement public safety measures and to continue to receive state and federal resources should they be needed.
“At this time, with our surrounding counties having done so, we feel it is the appropriate preemptive action to declare a state of emergency here in Niagara County,” he said.
Shortly also announced, in conjunction with school superintendents across the county, the closure of all local school districts. The closures begin Monday and will continue until further notice, with districts reassessing the situation on a weekly basis.
Wydysh said it is not the county’s intent to close government buildings at this time. She urged county residents to try to complete their business without physically entering a county building.
“Please remember that many of our services can be completed by a phone call or through mail and we ask you to do that whenever possible,” Wydysh said.
She also encouraged residents to continue to use “common sense” in deciding if they should go to events, noting that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo previously prohibited gatherings of 500 people or more an cut in half the official seating capacities in places like restaurants and movie theaters.
Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti said patrol, 911 system and the county’s correctional facility are still fully operational. He noted that the county jail is currently not allowing visitors and has postponed all programming.
“I want to make sure that we don’t end up with something in the jail that we shouldn’t have. I don’t need COVID-19 in the correctional facility,” Filicetti said.
Wydysh said the county is currently exploring a “few different options” for addressing future needs, including the possibility of converting former medical sites into additional quarantine space as needed. She said no contracts have been signed at this time.
“That is certainly something that we know at some point we will likely need,” she said. “So we are looking for those purposes down the road to make sure we have the ability to house people if we need to,” Wydysh said.
Stapleton told parents and students to avoid using the time off from school to enjoy leisure time in spaces where a lot of people gather. He again stressed the need for people to employ “social distancing” at all times.
“We should not go to the mall. This isn’t Easter vacation. Don’t go to the mall,” Stapleton said.
Stapleton said there is “very premature” options for parents in need of child care being discussed at the state level.
“That is one of the things that every school superintendent thought about a lot before they made this decision. We understand that these types of decisions inconvenience people and make it difficult, but if you want to stop the spread of disease and we’re taking that serious, you need to take serious precautions,” Stapleton said.
There is no testing facility in Niagara County, as is the case with most counties in New York, but several options are being explored, Stapleton said. He added that the Erie County Public Health Lab is doing testing locally. He said Roswell Park is getting equipment and should be able to begin testing soon. He said Wadsworth Lab in Albany and private companies are doing testing right now as well.
In an interview after a press conference in Lockport on Sunday, Stapleton said he was told during a conference call with the New York State Department of Health commissioner that orders of necessary medical equipment, like ventilators, are being ramped up across the state.
In announcing its state of emergency Sunday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said three positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the county’s department of public health lab and are currently under quarantine in private residences.
There are another 59 people in quarantine in Erie County — 58 voluntary, 1 mandatory.
Poloncarz characterized the the three positive cases as follows:
• A female in her 30s who recently traveled out of state and is currently under quarantine
• A male in his 30s who recently traveled to Westchester County who is currently under quarantine
• A female in her 20s, who is also currently under quarantine
Poloncarz said rumors of additional individuals testing positive for the virus at local hospitals were not true. He stressed that the three individuals who have tested positive are not hospitalized and are recovering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.