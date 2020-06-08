Wydysh: County COVID numbers are encouraging

Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, says the region continues to be trending in the right direction when it comes to COVID-19.
On Monday, county officials reported an additional 27 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to date to 1,150 cases countywide. As of Monday, there were 226 active cases (214 isolating at home, 12 in hospitals), 849 people have recovered, 75 individuals have died and 18,348 people have been tested.
Wydysh said, with more parts of society reopening, it is important for county residents to continue to get tested. She noted that most people can now get tested easily, often in a matter of a few minutes.
“It really is very important to keep these testing numbers up, and keep watching our rates and make sure things aren’t spiking back up again,” Wydysh said.
Wydysh also noted that the county’s infection rate, from the beginning of the pandemic to Monday, has now dropped to 6.1 percent. She said the county’s daily infection rates remain low.
“We’ve had days that have been as low as half a percent for the infection rate, which is wonderful news,” Wydysh observed.
Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton, who joined Wydysh during Monday’s briefing, said numbers he’s seeing show him right now that there has not been a spike in cases from Memorial Day weekend. He said the county is still continuing to obtain the results of tests from that weekend, which saw a lot of residents get out to enjoy the holiday.
“Right now, based on the numbers, we are not showing any impact from Memorial Day weekend in terms of people abusing those rules we give them,” Stapleton said.
