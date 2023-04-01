Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy. A mix of clouds and sun will give way to showers this afternoon. Thunder is possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 59F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming mostly clear late. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.