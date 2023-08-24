BATAVIA — With three absences and several new members still not approved for membership by the New York State Gaming Commission, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp.'s Board of Directors was unable to take any formal action during its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Thursday.
Already approved board members and those who are still waiting on authorization from the gaming commission who did attend Thursday's meeting heard a lot of good news about the finances of the organization, which enjoyed its strongest July ever in terms of monthly net win.
"Batavia (Downs) is just really excelling and really got very favorable variances in its net wins for each of the weeks," said WROTB Comptroller Jackie Leach. "There’s not one week when there’s a negative variance."
Net win refers to the gross payout from gaming devices less all prizes and payouts.
Leach reported to the board that in July WROTB's net win was $7.83 million, the highest in corporation history. The final tally was up about $1 million from last July, she said.
WROTB also nearly eclipsed an all-time monthly high in another area in July.
Leach said credits played for the month reached $99,885,000, just shy of the monthly record of $100 million.
Sean Schiano, vice president of operations, said net win performance has been strong so far this year.
He noted that last year, WROTB had two months during which it achieved net win in excess of $7 million.
So far this year, he said, if August is as successful as July, the organization will have five months where the net win was above the $7 million mark.
"We're on a great run right now," he said.
The board also received positive news about the performance of the horse racing track at Batavia Downs casino through the first seven months of the year.
Don Hoover, WROTB's general manager of live racing, reported that the average handle over 23 races for the 2023 season through July was $243,237, more than double what it was at the same point in 2018 and 77% above the average handle for the same month last year.
Dennis Bassett, who represents the City of Rochester on the WROTB board, that despite all the encouraging revenue numbers now would be a good time for various department heads to consider what they would do if the positive trends soften or fade.
He said he thinks it would be a good idea for managers to figure out what services and programs are giving WROTB the "best bang for the buck" and which ones might be discontinued if business slows.
"We’re riding a big wave now, a very successful wave, but that wave may stop," Bassett said.
"I’d like for us to have that discussion while we’re doing good," he added.
Thursday's meeting was the third monthly meeting since Democratic lawmakers in the New York State Legislature agreed in May to include language in the adopted state budget that immediately dismissed all of WROTB's board directors as part of an organizational shakeup that included a change in the board's voting structure that gives more power to larger municipalities such as Erie County and the City of Buffalo.
Most of the rural counties represented by the 17-member board returned their representatives from the prior board in the weeks after the adoption of the state budget. Several of the remaining communities, including Buffalo and Erie County, have since appointed new members whose appointments are still subject to approval by the state gaming commission.
In June, July and now August, the board has not had a sufficient number of state-approved members present to conduct formal WROTB business and the meetings have instead been reserved to only updates on operations from departmental managers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.