Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy with rain showers in the morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy early with a few showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.