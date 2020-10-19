Worldwide celebration for UB professor's 100th birthday

BUFFALO – When noted statistician C.R. Rao, research professor in the Department of Biostatistics in the School of Public Health and Health Professions at the University at Buffalo, turned 100 years old on Sept. 10, the world turned out to celebrate his life and legacy.
Celebrating such a major milestone in the midst of a global pandemic required quite a bit of creativity and compromise, but by all accounts, the world-wide festivities — which began in late 2019 and are still taking place — exceeded all expectations.
Called a “living legend of statistics,” Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao, PhD, Sc.D, FRS, is widely recognized as one of the world’s greatest statisticians, a pioneer in the field who laid the foundation for modern statistics.
Rao, who resides in Williamsville, brought nine decades worth of knowledge to UB in 2010. “I am honored to have spent time with him since he has been in Buffalo,” said UB President Satish K. Tripathi, who recalled that when he finished his master’s in statistics at Banaras Hindu University, he wanted to join the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata because Rao was working there at the time. “He is a world renowned leader in his field, and we are so fortunate to have had him on the faculty here at UB,” Tripathi said.
During a virtual symposium by the Government of India Ministry of Science & Technology earlier this year, Ashutosh Sharma, Science & Technology secretary, said: “C.R. Rao was working on the science of data 70 years ago and was much ahead of his times. He is not only a scientist but also an institution builder. The country and the world will always be indebted to Prof. Rao for his pioneering contributions to the field of statistics.”
Rao’s birthday has been celebrated with conferences and symposiums held in his honor despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to his daughter, Tejaswini (Teja) Rao, a former professor in the Nutrition Department at SUNY Buffalo State. She said at least 10 events were held honor in India alone.
“To know the field of statistics is to know the contributions of C.R. Rao. Not only is he one of the most significant figures in statistical theory, but it may be argued that his pioneering work in areas such as statistical inference, linear models and multivariate analyses resulted in substantial impact across all of science,” said Gregory Wilding, PhD, chair of UB’s Department of Biostatistics in the School of Public Health and Health Professions.
The most significant of the global events might have been the Joint Statistical Meetings, the largest gathering of statisticians and data scientists held in North America. During a Special Invited Session in the Honor of C.R. Rao's Birth Centenary (Virtual) on Aug. 5, three renowned statisticians — Sir David Cox from University of Oxford, Bradley Efron from Stanford University and Donald Rubin from Harvard University — were featured guests.
On a more personal level, there were several Zoom sessions, in which students and colleagues from Rao’s past participated, as well numerous FaceTime calls, emails and other forms of congratulations.
“I have been overwhelmed and deeply touched by the number of people who have connected with him and various conferences and symposiums that have been arranged despite the current situation,” Teja said. “It has been a beautiful emotional experience to see the love, affection and respect bestowed on my father.”
The most beautiful aspect of the celebrations, she said, was connecting with so many people from her father’s past on Zoom.
One session included students who graduated from the Indian Statistical Institute in the 1960s. Also attending were many associates whom he had not seen in more than 50 years. An additional two sessions included other ISI graduates and colleagues from all over the world.
On Rao’s actual birthday, the Zoom call featured a virtual cake cutting, a signing of his portrait, a book release by the Indian Statistical Institute retiree association in his honor, and music by one of the participants.
“My father was delighted to see so many people, and he kept pointing to the screen, calling out their names, and waving to them,” Teja said. “It was delightful.”
A 25-minute documentary about Rao was shown at all the conferences. The film, “C.R. Rao: A Life in Statistics,” can be found on YouTube. A longer version, with more interviews, including an interview with Tripathi, will be released soon.
A Facebook page, titled Dr. C.R. Rao Birth Centenary, currently has more than 775 members. The page includes articles, personal recollections, photos, and conference announcements.
Rao’s interest in mathematics and statistics reaches back to his childhood in the Madras region of India, then under British rule. The eighth of 10 children, the young Rao would arise before dawn – when the mind is sharpest – to work his beloved math problems.
“When I was 11, I could do complicated arithmetical problems without paper and pencil,” he recalled.
“My father appreciated my interest in mathematics and my good performance in school, and he thought that I should eventually get a degree in mathematics and proceed to do research to get a doctorate degree,” Rao said. “He presented me with the book, ‘Problems for Leelavathi,’ a collection of problems set by a mathematician for his daughter to solve. He asked me to work out five to 10 problems in the book every day. I enjoyed solving these problems, which aroused further interest in me to pursue mathematics.”
Early in his college education, Rao attended a one-year program at the Indian Statistical Institute, where he later spent 40 years of his professional career. It was at ISI that he became known world-wide as one of the foremost authorities on statistics, during a time often called the golden age of statistics. He made numerous discoveries in the field.
He is best known for three major contributions by the age of 25: the Fisher-Rao Metric, the Cramer-Rao Bound, and Rao-Blackwellization. This work set the groundwork for statistics becoming a field of study separate from mathematics.
In 1979, Rao took mandatory retirement from ISI and moved to the United States, where he held teaching positions at the University of Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania State University. He came to UB in 2010.
Rao is the recipient of numerous awards, including the India Science Award in 2014 and the U.S. National Medal of Science, presented by President George W. Bush in 2002. In 2013, he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
In 2002, Rao established the CR Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer science in Hyderabad, India.
He authored 476 research papers, 201 between 1940 and 1980 in India, and 275 between 1980 and 2010 in the United States. He has written 15 books, including leading textbooks in the field.
Rao continued to do research projects until about six months ago, according to his daughter. He has one publication with a student this year, and one more due for future release. Although he does not actively do research now, he continues to go through the statistical journals he receives with great interest, his daughter said.
Rao considers his greatest contribution to the field “the encouragement I provided to my PhD students, 51 of them, some of whom have made outstanding contributions to statistics. They have in turn produced 649 PhDs as of 2019. This is a matter of pride to me.”
Barbara Branning is a member of the University of Buffalo's news service.
