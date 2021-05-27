World War II service cloth to be unveiled

A service cloth bearing the names of 148 men and women from the Belden Center area of the Town of Niagara who served in the military during World War II will be unveiled during a private ceremony on Sunday.
The cloth was sewn in 1945 by 14 women from Belden Center in the town and is on permanent loan from the Town of Niagara Historical Society.
The veterans were either residents of Belden Center in the northeast part of the Town of Niagara and/or students at Nevada Avenue School. The cloth was recently framed by Arthur Garabedian and will hang in the Community Center at Veterans Community Park in the Town of Niagara along with a plaque from 1946 that lists the names of 13 of those men on the cloth who died in the war.
Sunday's ceremony will be limited to just family members of the veteran’s sewn into the fabric in order to abide by Community Center occupancy limits.
For more information contact Town of Niagara historian, Pete Ames at 297-4429 or email pames@townofniagara.com.
