The Niagara River Greenway Commission, in collaboration with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has announced public meetings related to the conceptual design alternatives for extending the Shoreline Trail from Artpark in the Village of Lewiston to Four Mile Creek State Park in the Town of Porter.
The public is invited to attend one of two upcoming meetings to learn more about the status of the project, including proposed concepts, and share feedback on design alternatives. Both meetings will include a brief presentation by the consultant team, followed by an opportunity to weigh in on design alternatives by providing feedback at interactive workshop stations.
The first workshop will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Artpark, 450 4th St., Lewiston.
This meeting will be held outdoors. Participants are asked to bring their own chairs. If weather is inclement, the meeting will be moved into the theater.
The second workshop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 River Road, Youngstown.
Due to guidelines in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, upcoming meetings will be limited to 40 people and face masks will be required when social distancing is not possible. All individuals interested in attending either meeting must RSVP on the project website: https://lowerniagaratrailstudy.com/community-engagement/.
