The nonprofit organization Cat-by-Cat Inc. is holding a free educational TNVR workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday at Rapids Volunteer Fire Company Station 1 in Lockport.
The purpose is to teach interested members of the community the TNVR method of caring for community cats, which are stray and/or feral felines. TNVR stands for Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Release.
“We want to embrace, and teach anyone who wants to learn about community cats, and how they can help them,” said Cat-by-Cat Inc. founder Sally Merritt-Braciak. The organization held a similar class earlier this week at the Bison City Rod and Gun club in Buffalo, though the organization has only started doing these classes recently.
Cat-by-Cat was founded in 2020 by Merritt-Braciak as an organization dedicated to helping community cats, which are feral cats that are still taken care of by the people they live around. Merritt-Braciak said she’s hoping to bring together fellow trappers in hopes that they will be able to act more collectively.
“There’s a lot of independent cat trappers out there who aren’t really with an organization, and they do a lot of good work,” said Merritt-Braciak. “I wanted to bring us all together to be collective, because we should be proud of what we do.”
Workshop topics will include the history of TNVR, explanations on related laws, medical information, trap demonstrations, and a few words from guest speaker Tina Vitello, an agent of the Niagara County SPCA. There will also be a feedback portion at the end where participants can weigh in on whether they would like more classes.
Merritt-Braciak is hoping that workshops like these will be able to help better organize those who take care of community cats, and improve on the care that's given overall.
“We embrace, educate and empower,” said Merritt-Braciak. “And I think that’s what we’ll want people to take from this, that they’re not alone.”
Rapids VFC Station 1 is located at 7195 Plank Road, Lockport.
