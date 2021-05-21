There are likely many developers contemplating projects they might do in Niagara Falls.
Few can enjoy the success of finished, thriving developments and contemplate the continued role they’d like to play in bringing the city back to life.
Christian Campos, president of the TM Montante Development, sat recently in the large, contemporary-styled atrium of the TReC Buiding — a restoration his company completed comprised of two formerly neglected buildings at 7th and Niagara streets at the city’s John Daly Boulevard gateway — and talked about the success of the project.
The building cost about $6 million to restore and the developers received the incentive of a $750,000 Empire State Development grant and obtained historic tax credits worth about $1.5 million. The building is a gem shining brightly on a bleak couple of blocks.
Located at 616 Niagara, with a big sign that reads “TReC,” the place is home to Niagara University’s Global Tourism Institute, as well as the TReC Center, NU’s small business incubator, and 17 market-rate residential units. The building is now fully occupied and Montonte leadership now looks toward their next project on Third Street and considers another.
Campos, whose Tonawanda company has completed many projects in the region including The Planning Mill residential and commercial restoration in Buffalo and the Bridgestone APM manufacturing building in Wheatfield, said he feels great about the work his company has completed in Niagara Falls and he looks forward to doing more.
As someone who lives in Lewiston, and whose company has several principals who live in the Niagara region, Campos said the experience of developing a project in the city was extremely positive. In the TReC building recently, as a slideshow played behind him showing the building’s evolution, he talked about the success of the project and his company’s next steps in the city.
QUESTION: Is this Montante’s first foray into Niagara Falls?
ANSWER: This is our first project in Niagara Falls. We acquired another building before this several years ago, which is the old Unifrax headquarters right by the train station. We’ve been just holding that building because we think there is an opportunity there.
•••
Q: What is Montante considering for the Unifrax building?
A: With the train station, the parkway, and the direct connection to Canada, we feel there is the opportunity there for a 10 or 12-story building with commercial offices on the ground floor and residential units above. Actually, that location is amazing. The way the gorge twists and turns, if you’re right there and two or three stories up, you have a direct view of the Horseshoe Falls.
•••
Q: The day you looked at the city’s request for proposals to develop the 616 Niagara St. project, what were you thinking?
A: We, as a team, had been thinking that Niagara Falls would be a great place for us to do a project and ideally, create an opportunity for us to do multiple projects. When we saw the request for proposals, it was more the realization that this is the project that makes sense for us to enter the market here. We’ve been looking at what has been happening in Niagara Falls for years, feeling like there is a lot of growth, a lot of opportunities, a lot of the seeds coming together, a kind of critical mass being built over time.
•••
Q: How was your experience developing in Niagara Falls? Do some developers still warn others that the city is difficult.
A: I think there is an expectation, in terms of getting things done in Niagara Falls, that it’s a difficult place to get projects like this done. That’s the reputational legacy of the prior generation. The reality was when we came into this project, that wasn’t the case at all. The fact is we had a great working relationship with the folks in the city and all the other groups that were supporting or partnering in this project. All things considered, it moved forward very smoothly. There are so many things that needed to be done, from bringing in financing and getting approvals, working through issues that arise in the development process, which are numerous. It ended up being a very very good experience.
•••
Q: What seeds did you see?
A: We’ve seen intelligent public and private investment starting to come together. If you’ve been spending any time in downtown Niagara Falls, you’re really starting to see these things happen. A great example of this, which is a huge transformative project, is the removal of the Robert Moses Parkway. Before that, there were changes to the New York State Park, the visitor’s experience, changes to circulation patterns to make it more efficient. I saw some changes on Third Street that I loved, grassroots arts community stuff like Art Alley. I’ve seen Niagara Falls invest and believe in Third Street playing an important role in how downtown is going to come back. Seeing all of that made me feel very optimistic that Niagara Falls is going to be a place where projects like this can happen.
•••
Q: So, who is living in the TReC Building units? Are any of these subsidized housing?
A: No. All the tenants are paying $850 to $1,450 a month. People thought we were crazy for creating these kinds of units when you can rent apartments in Niagara Falls for $600. Our thought was, people want to move to the downtown core of Niagara Falls just like they want to move to the downtown core of other communities throughout the United States. Right now there’s not a lot of new market-rate units at the quality that we’ve done upstairs in this building. We started renting the 17 units a year ago, which was not a great time because the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. About 12 months later we have a fully occupied building. We’re thrilled that other people are looking at this as kind of a demonstration project to show these kinds of things are possible.
•••
Q: You think that more people would like to live in downtown Niagara Falls?
A: Nationally, there’s just the reality that people want to move to the downtown core. Back around 2000, I used to live in downtown Buffalo with my wife, on East Huron Street. This was before a lot of folks recognized Buffalo was going through a renaissance. Back then, people were saying the same negative things about Buffalo that they’re still saying about Niagara Falls. I believe that, in the not-too-distant-future, a lot more people will start recognizing that a renaissance is happening in Niagara Falls.
•••
Q: That is a great thought. So, what can you tell me about your Third Street project?
A: That is the Niagara Hudson Power Company building, built in the 1930s, art deco style. You’d go there and see displays of these wonderful electric appliances you could use in your home. The building is beautifully preserved. What we’re looking to do is create an event space on the ground floor. One of the things a lot of people, including myself, see as a way that Niagara Falls can thrive in the tourist market is to build up the conference and events business. These kinds of spaces can play a role in so many of those conferences and events that come to this city. This second floor will have commercial offices which help to create a kind of all-day vibrancy. Another cool thing, right behind this building is the state park and the aquarium.
•••
Q: What’s going in next door, in the old Ice House building?
A: We feel we have the perfect tenant here. There’s a lot of breweries in Western New York but there’s not one brewery in Niagara Falls, and we feel we have a perfect tenant for that building. It’s a company that has a great reputation locally and the plan is for them to operate a brewery restaurant in the space including an outdoor beer garden.
•••
Q: What are the finish dates on Third Street?
A: The final step of the preparation process should be happening soon. If things go well, this project could start construction in the next six or eight months which means some or all of these buildings will be open for the next tourist season. That would be our goal.
•••
Q: That’s a really happy story. Even happier than I thought.
A: We’re very energized by the projects we’ve been working on. We’ve gotten so much positive attention from this. It’s so important to me to acknowledge so many people who have been hard at work for so many years, well before our time, to put the pieces in place to allow a group like ours to come in and be successful. Not only the government officials, but there are also folks who are running businesses, and folks who see the potential here. Those things add up for us to come in and do projects that make sense. Now I’m hearing from folks who are interested in doing projects in Niagara Falls and contributing to the growth of the city.
