NORTH TONAWANDA — Confer Plastics Inc. has been open since 1973. The three-generation family business, starting with Ray Confer and his son, Doug, and now owned by Bob Confer, has never had to face something as insidious and dangerous as COVID-19; nor have they ever had to shut down operations for months while governments tried to get a virus under control.
In short, Confer Plastics is like any business that’s been living in these times and its workers, like all workers, are being asked to take the prerogative of health and wellness seriously, at all times.
“From an employee standpoint, when they report to work, they have to do a health and wellness screening,” said Nick Kocur, the COVID administrator of Confer Plastics. “This includes the screening questions put out there by the state. Have you been exposed to anybody with COVID? Have you been diagnosed with it?”
In addition to the screening questions, the foreman of each shift takes the temperature of every employee on their shift. No one, according to Kocur, gets into the building without going through a health and wellness screening.
Kocur also said, an additional health and wellness screening is administered midway through the shift. If the screening is successful, the employee continues work, but if not, whether because of exposure or the onset of COVID symptoms, employees are immediately asked to leave the building and report to a testing site.
“We’ll send the employee out to get tested, and if the employee doesn’t have health insurance, then Confer Plastics is covering that charge,” Kocur said.
If the employee tests positive, the entire facility is shut down, Kocur said.
That has not happened yet, and hopefully it doesn’t, said Kocur, but all precautions are taken, some of which go “above and beyond,” and continue to foster the trust the workers have for their employer. For example, coming into work, during this newest new-normal, is also different.
“We’re going to pay you from the moment you arrive,” Kocur said. “If you arrive early for a 7 o’clock shift, and you arrive at 6:20, we’re going to start paying you from that time forward, just to not have that funnel when employees show up all at one time.”
Once inside, employees are able to go to the break room and locker room to unload gear, but there is a limit to only four people at a time.
“Everywhere on the floor we’ve established (a rule of) six feet apart from everybody, wearing a mask at all times while inside,” Kocur said. “We’ve given out personal sanitizer, we’ve provided the machines with disinfectant swabs. Anytime there’s going to be a potential of somebody using another person’s tools .. that person cleans off all their tools, (before going on break) and then the reliever will clean off all the tools before the person who actually operates the machine comes back off their break”
In conjunction with this, one employee is charged to clean off all commonly touched areas throughout the day, to decrease the risk of those working the machines.
“Another part of my job is to make sure our machine configuration, what we would call a workspace configuration is socially distant,” he said. “So, even though we’re wearing masks, we want to make sure we’re keeping that six feet apart. ... We’ve added more tables and spread them out and even though we’re pretty packed in here, we’ve managed that just by adding tables to create further separation. Most individuals have their own work table to work at, whereas, before you could be working at a table with two or three other people.”
At the end of the shift each employee leaves the building. Kocur said. He also said, he’s hopeful the virus will not get past those front doors, but noted the invisible threat is still there.
“Symptoms might not show up for another two weeks, he said. “We’re cleaning surfaces as much as humanely possible during a shift. ... We want to demonstrate, not only to the local government, but to the state government that we’re a responsible employee. A lot of these plans and guidelines that are now in place by the state were put in place here at Confer Plastics before they were mandated by the state.”
Kocur said, in terms of goals, the company is hoping to bring back more of its workers, sooner than later.
“We’re not currently at our max capacity yet, but we’re trending in that direction,” Kocur said. “We’re looking to get back to full capacity in the next several weeks.”
More information on Confer Plastic’s response to COVID-19 can be found on their website, http://www.conferplastics.com/covid/.
