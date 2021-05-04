The 30th annual Workers Memorial Day will be observed on Saturday in Reservoir Park in Lewiston.
The annual public tribute is open to the labor community, their families and the general public. It honors the men and women of labor who have died of work-related injuries.
The "spiritual and memorial program" will take place at the Workers Memorial Monument located at 5755 Reservoir Park, off Route 31, north on Lewiston Road (Military Road) at the base of the Power Authority Reservoir. Ceremonies will start with at 10 a.m. with spiritual blessing of the monument and a program with guest speakers.
The agenda will include a Honor Guard salute, bag pipe presentation of “Amazing Grace” and the raising of the flags in memory and honor of the men and women of labor and all workers in Niagara and Orleans counties as well as the nation who gave their lives to the job.
"Taps" will be blown by a lone bugler and all will be asked to leave with love in their hearts for the families of those who have lost loved ones whose names are on our workers monument.
Organizers say they will be following COVID-19, NYS safety guidelines which include social distancing and the wearing of a mask.
For further information, contact Bill Jakobi at 731-4580 or by e-mail bill@uwgn.org .
