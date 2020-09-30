Nurses at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center were pounding the pavement in a downpour on the 10th Street campus Wednesday afternoon.
The members of 1199SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East, were engaged in informational picketing to press their case that patient care is suffering because of inadequate staffing levels.
"We've been dealing with short-staffing for at least the last two (years)," nurse Jennifer Smith, who has worked in the medical center's intensive care unit (ICU) for 12 years, said. "We are at our wits end."
Smith said that recently ICU nurses at Memorial have been tasked with caring for between three to five patients a shift, a staffing level she said is "certainly not idea" and "not safe."
"We're just trying to provide the best care we can for our patients," Smith said. "Having safe staffing would make a world of difference."
She described nurses at the medical center as "getting tired and worn out."
Memorial spokesman Patrick Bradley said the medical center values its nursing staff.
"We have a great team of nurses who are dedicated and work hard and are very skilled," Bradley said.
But he said Memorial has been plagued by a nationwide nursing shortage, that has been made worse as a result of the COVID pandemic.
"We have accelerated our hiring efforts," Bradley said. "And we've streamlined our hiring practices."
Since June 1, the medical center says it has hired 37 new nurses and currently has 20 nurses "in the pipeline"
"We haven't taken our foot off the gas (when hiring nurses)," Bradley said. "We're also hiring clinical coordinators and nursing supervisors."
1199SEIU Organizer Michele Jerge, who is herself a nurse, said that while the medical center's hiring is encouraging, the new nurses go through several months of training and orientation before they are qualified to take on patients by themselves.
"Until these nurses are fully (trained), it's tough to count them," Jerge said.
The union represents more than 700 nurses at Memorial. In the last several months, those nurses say they have submitted 150 short staffing forms citing "dangerously inadequate staffing levels throughout the hospital which could impact the quality of care provided to patients."
“We have been stripped down to the bone," said nurse Evelyn Harris, who has worked at Memorial for 43 years. "Some nights, I’m doing beds and taking vitals because we don’t have anyone from housekeeping on.”
Union representatives said they have filed charges with the New York State Labor Board alleging inadequate staffing levels and inappropriate floating of staff. The union also said that "chronic short staffing" has resulted in nurses being re-assigned to areas of the hospital where they are not trained to work.
“This is a clear violation of our collective bargaining agreement,” Jerge said.
Jerge said the union was "willing to work with" medical center management to address the staffing issues. Bradley said the medical center shared that position.
"We are willing to work with our nurses and the union to provide the best care for our patients," Bradley said.
