Construction of a project that will improve and expand trailways in North Tonawanda and better connect the Niagara Riverwalk to the Empire State Trail is now underway.
The project includes a new trail section that connects the current pathway on the Niagara Riverwalk trail, located along River Road and Goundry Street in North Tonawanda, to the Empire State Trail in the City of Tonawanda. The new section includes both separate and on-road trailway. It heads south along River Road, then continues east under the Seymour Street Bridge up Sweeney Street to the intersection of Sweeney and Webster Street. The trail continues south over Renaissance Bridge into the City of Tonawanda where it to connects to the Empire State Trail.
In addition to the new trailway, funding from the project will be used to resurface the existing Riverwalk trail along River Road from Goundry Street to the south side of Gratwick Riverside Park. Improvements will also be made to pedestrian crossings at the intersection of Sweeney Street and Webster Street.
“Trailways, like the Niagara Riverwalk and the Empire State Trail, provide waterfront access while better connecting communities through pedestrian walkways and bike paths,” Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), said at a press event. “Federal funding supporting this project not only adds new biking and walking trails but also makes critical improvements to existing paths and increases pedestrian safety. This continues our investment in sustainable infrastructure projects that will have a long-term impact on residents and communities.”
Federal funding for the project is provided through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) programs and awarded through the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT). TAP project focus on building better walking and biking options with multi-modal connections. CMAQ focuses on projects reducing vehicle emissions and traffic congestion. Generally, TAP-CMAQ projects are 80% federal funding with a local match. In addition to federal funding, the project is supported by resources provided through the Niagara River Greenway, the East Hill Foundation, and the Wilson Foundation.
The total construction cost for the project is $535,111 and it is expected to be completed by the end of the summer. Once finished, the Empire State Trail will be connected to the Greenway’s trail system in Niagara County.
“We are excited to be a part of connecting the Empire State Trail to the Niagara Greenway trail, linking our community to the rest of our region and New York State,” Mayor Austin Tylec said. “Thanks to funding through Congressman Higgin’s office, North Tonawanda is a destination for all.”
