Niagara County Legislator Will Collins, chairman of the county’s Infrastructure Committee, announced that the Department of Public Works is set to begin a road rehabilitation project on Slayton Settlement Road in the Town of Lockport.
The work on Slayton Settlement stretches from Lake Avenue (Rte 78) to Harrington Road. Electronic message boards are to be installed on Friday with construction starting on July 31. Completion of the project is expected at the end of October. Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the project.
“While we are maintaining two-way traffic during the project, there can still be some traffic delays, so I ask motorists to be both patient and exercise caution in the work zone for their own safety and the safety of the construction crews,” said Collins. “We have quite a bit of road and bridge work going on across the county and are doing our best to get it done with minimal disruption to the public.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.