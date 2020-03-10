New York State Thruway Authority officials said Tuesday work has begun on a "critical" infrastructure project to repair and completely rebuild an approximately 4-mile section of the state Thruway (I-90) that traverses the Cattaraugus Territory in Western New York.
The first phase of the project on I-90 between exit 57A (Eden – Angola) and exit 58 (Silver Creek) began last fall following an agreement with the Seneca Nation of Indians.
“We are delivering on our promise to reconstruct and rebuild the roadway to enhance the safety of our motorists,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “Following the temporary repairs the Thruway made last fall to improve road safety ahead of the winter months, our contractor is now mobilized and ready to get to work. When complete, the thousands of drivers that travel this section of the Thruway each day will have a smoother and safer drive for many years to come.”
Phase two of the project includes full depth pavement repairs to more than 14 lane miles of pavement, including the removal of approximately 5 inches of the existing asphalt pavement surface, repairs to the underlying original concrete pavement and installation of new asphalt pavement. Roadway shoulders will also be fully reconstructed. In addition to an improved driving surface, the project includes numerous safety upgrades such as guiderail replacement, ditch cleaning and new line striping for enhanced visibility.
Union Concrete and Construction Corp. of West Seneca submitted the low bid contract proposal and expects to complete the $20 million project by the end of July. Crews will generally be working 24-hour shifts, six days a week and a workforce of 50 employees on site each day to complete this work. When completed, the speed limit on this section will be returned to 65 mph.
Phase one of the project was completed in fall 2019 by Thruway maintenance workers and included temporary partial-depth repairs to the most severely deteriorated sections of the roadway and shoulders and new line striping.
Lane closures and minimal delays are anticipated through the duration of the project. Motorists can find scheduled lane closures before traveling on the Thruway’s website and by using its free mobile app.
