Work will soon start on two new fast food establishments in Niagara Falls, providing new dining options downtown.
Work on a new A&W in the former Niagara Falls Souvenir & Convenience store and Moe’s Southwest Grill in the Wingate Hotel will start work next week, according to franchise owner Muhammad Shoaib. The souvenir store will be clearing out of its remaining items over the weekend.
“We are are looking from next week, eight to 10 weeks,” Shoaib said, looking at a mid- to late-July opening for both locations.
He currently runs more than 15 different food franchise locations of the Papa John’s, Church’s Chicken, Moe’s Southwest Grill, A&W, and Crumbl Cookie brands in Western New York and Southern Ontario under the Shoaib & Sons company.
Shoaib wanted to bring an A&W to Western New York since there are currently no locations in the region and they have a unique menu, mainly consisting of burgers, chicken, hot dogs and deserts along with the famous root beer that will be made on site. He chose the site at 303 Rainbow Blvd. because it was the only available space in this section of the city which is not as developed as other areas catering to tourists.
“Whenever a location is available, we try to grab it and build it up,” Shoaib said, adding that it is a high visibility location surrounded by hotels and local residences.
It will be A&W’s eighth location and the 59th Moe’s location in New York state, of which nine are in Western New York. Shoaib is also working to bring a Crumbl cookies location to Niagara Falls, the second in the region after Amherst, and turning the former Pizza Hut at 7721 Niagara Falls Blvd. into another Moe’s location that plans to open early next year.
This A&W will not be the only one planned for Western New York. Buffalo Business First reported a total of six franchise locations are in the works, with Shoaib running three of them and the other three run by Robin Greaves.
This A&W and Moe’s developments were the subject of scrutiny earlier this year when the Niagara County IDA approved tax breaks for the establishments totaling $166,396. They also received funds from the Cataract Tourism Fund worth a total of $261,750. Those funds are intended to revitalize the Niagara Falls downtown area by giving toward tourism endeavors, not counting hotels.
The total project cost for the A&W was listed at $1.23 million and the Moe’s would cost $510,000.
The IDA’s approval drew criticism from Buffalo-area lawmakers, state Sen. Sean Ryan and state Assemblyman Jon Rivera, who accused the organization of exploiting a loophole allowing IDAs to subsidize retail outlets and fast food restaurants under limited circumstances. Agency counsel Mark Gabriele had responded by saying these do not exploit loopholes because of a distressed area exception to retail to incite development in highly distressed areas.
Shoaib did not wish to comment further about these incentives or the controversy.
He did say he has very high expectations for the new locations, not just just in creating 40 to 45 new jobs between them, but in changing the tourism prospects in the area since there are not many family friendly options.
“It will create a lot of job opportunities, and for the local people be a friendly place to eat,” Shoaib said, “and also for the tourists because what do we have? There’s nothing here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.