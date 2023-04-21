Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.