WHEATFIELD — Niagara County’s Oppenheim Park will soon have a new entrance.
The shared project between county parks and the New York State Department of Transportation will align the entrance at Niagara Falls Boulevard with Witmer Road across the street. Construction work has been ongoing since last summer.
The DOT website for the project shows that when completed, the intersection will have crosswalks across the roads and left turn lanes at all the roads. The project also includes work done at the Ward Road intersection, which will be reworked to have left turn lanes at all the roads as well as crosswalks. The culvert carrying Sawyer Creek underneath Ward Road will also be replaced.
Its listed objectives are to improve operational and safety deficiencies at the intersections to reduce the accident rate, improve highway geometric elements to further enhance safety, and safely accommodate bicycle and pedestrian access and ensure ADA compliance within the project limits.
Work on this intersection has taken place for the past three to four years, with a public hearing taking place in July 2021 at the Wheatfield Community Center. Currently, the park entrance is a few hundred feet west of the Witmer Road intersection.
County Public Works Director Garret Meal said the project should be complete by the end of this year, with usage starting no later than the next park season.
“It’s going to provide a safer egress point to the park,” he said.
Contraction will not interfere with any park activities, with Meal adding the old entrance will still be used, then shifted over once the entrance is finished.
The contract cost of the project was $7.07 million, with the state DOT website stating that local, state, and federal funding went towards this.
Other pavement improvements are planned for the park, though that is separate work from this project.
