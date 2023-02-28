LEWISTON — After nearly disbanding due to a lack of activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bond Lake Environmental and Beautification Committee is looking to get active again and bring plenty of activities back to the county park.
The Niagara County Legislature had approved a resolution in October that would disband the committee as it had not convened in several years. That resolution was rescinded during the legislature’s February meeting.
The committee dates back to when Bond Lake, located on Lower Mountain Road in the hamlet of Dickersonville, was in the process of becoming a county park. The group worked to educate the public about the park’s natural beauty and wildlife.
“There was no hard stop,” said Niagara County Information Officer Kevin Schuler. “As time went on, the original founders were less engaged.”
In the meantime, the park was officially dedicated as Clyde L. Burmaster Park in 2021.
Mark Gray, a former chairman of the committee for 12 years, said it initially formed because the county did not have the funds to maintain the park. At first, a few farmers contributed by mowing with their own tractors to help keep it open.
“Our goal initially was we didn’t want to see the park fall by the wayside,” Gray said.
As the committee became an official organization, thanks to help from then-county legislator Art Kroening, it was responsible for coming up with programs to make the park accessible and functional. It also had to figure out what to do with the warming house that was previously used for skiing and sledding. That turned into the nature center that houses many displays relevant to what is in the park, like geology, flora displays, and taxidermied animals.
Events the committee put on in the past include Bugfest, demonstrations with rehabilitated animals, a fishing derby, a plant sale and astronomy programs with the Buffalo Astronomical Society.
As the legislature started taking steps to disband the organization, Schuler said the group’s leadership expressed interest to the county in continuing on, which they welcomed. The group also wants to plan different events to take place at the park.
The volunteer board will have 20 total members on it, which include Legislator Irene Myers and Deputy Commissioner of Buildings and Grounds Jeffrey Gaston. Gray said the committee did bounce between 18 and 22 members during his involvement, where everyone had their specialty.
Schuler added the group’s decision to be more involved had nothing to do with the Town of Lewiston working to turn the nearby former Camp Stonehaven, a former camp for Boy Scouts, into a public nature preserve.
