SANBORN — A year from now, law enforcement students will have a new setting in which to learn their trade.
Ground was officially broken on the new Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy at Niagara County Community College on Tuesday. The academy will be located on the western end of the campus next to Lot 4.
Campus leaders expect the new building to be constructed and ready for use next summer.
“People will see this, they’ll say, ‘This is a great opportunity. If people are willing to invest in this, I want to be part of that,’ ” said NCCC President William Murabito.
The Law Enforcement Academy was founded at NCCC in 1974, when then Niagara Falls Police Chief Harold Becotte and Niagara County Sheriff Anthony Villella were concerned with the basic training of police officers at the time, just six weeks. Then Niagara Falls Detective Bill Moore was assigned to work with the sheriff’s office to establish the academy at NCCC.
The academy was based at Niagara University from 2011 to 2021.
The new building, 15,000 square feet, will be the hub for training new recruits, pre-employment recruits, current law enforcement officers, corrections officers and NCCC’s criminal justice students.
The first floor will have four classrooms, a designated room with a use of force simulator — which Sheriff Michael Filicetti said will be critical to developing abilities in multiple scenarios — expanded office space for academy directors, and locker room space.
The second floor will house a moveable wall simulation room, where multiple shooter situation scenarios can be set up, and a mat room for learning defensive tactics.
“This is going to be our one-stop shop for all our law enforcement training needs here in Niagara County,” Filicetti said.
Current academy facilities consist of classrooms and meeting space, next to the campus cafeteria. Students use the school gym and workout facilities for their physical training.
Initially, in the fall of 2021, the projected cost to develop a new academy space was $4.54 million, with $2.27 million coming from the SUNY building fund and $3 million coming from the county’s American Rescue Plan funding. The cost has since risen to about $8 million due to inflationary pressures and contractors costs, with the county picking up the excess.
