Vanessa Scott has been ministering to women for 22 years and the title of her Saturday event says it all: "Girl, I've Got Something To Tell You."
Scott is the founder of God's Women Vanessa Scott Ministries, and her outreach includes holding such events annually to bring women together so they can teach and learn from each other.
Saturday's gathering, planned for 10 a.m. at the Packard Court Community Center, 4300 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, is a pre-conference warmup for her annual conference in July. Saturday's gathering is free and will include a continental breakfast.
There will be three speakers, including Elder Joyce Sconiers, associate paster for Chosen Fellowship VOH Ministries, Elder Elaine Fugate of Covenant of Grace Fellowship International, and, and Chloe Long, founder of I am My Sista's Keeper Ministries.
The God's Women conference will be held July 10 at the Niagara Resort Hotel, with breakfast followed by a conference that will include dancers and singers. The main speaker will be Prophetess Carmen Burton from Atlanta. Tickets are on sale for that event.
"Last year, we just had an awesome time, so we’re bringing her back this year," Scott said of the July event's speaker.
While the Saturday event is free with a free will offering requested, tickets for the July 10 event are $25 and will include a full breakfast, followed by the conference, and speakers, dancers and singers. Vendor tables are still available. More information on either event can be obtained by calling Scott at 990-6349.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.